As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Erik Feig and his Picturestart have acquired the film rights to the Veronica Roth novel, ‘Chosen Ones’. It will be the second collaboration between Roth and Feig, who during his time at Summit Entertainment already acquired the rights to the best-seller ‘Divergent’.

Considered to be the first adult novel by the American author, ‘Chosen Ones’ takes place in Chicago (same setting as ‘Divergent’), at a time when the world has discovered that magic is real. The story centers on a character named Sloane Andrews, a member of a group of teenagers known as “The Chosen Ones”, who defeated the Dark One more than a decade ago.

As an adult, Andrews has to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, fractured relationships, and rabid media scrutiny, facts that make him realize that after all, his mission may not have ended. Regarding the Dark One, it is a prophecy that in its day devastated cities and claimed thousands of lives. The Chosen, as the youth were known, gave everything they had to defeat him.

The film adaptation will be produced by Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Pouya Shahbazian and Roth, along with Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. The novel goes on sale today.