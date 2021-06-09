There will be a movie about #MeToo and the Harvey Weinstein case

The film will focus on reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who will be played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. The two Han actresses, who are longtime friends, are in final talks with Universal for the film.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lewis Joly / Pool / Shutterstock (11875514d) Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 25 Apr 2021 (Shutterstock)

Following Promising Young Woman, the film about Weinstein and #MeToo will be Mulligan’s second film in a row to explore themes of sexual assault, consent, and accountability for male perpetrators of sexual violence.

The same author of the New York Times report, Kantor, confirmed the news on social media. She shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article and wrote: ‘I’m so excited to share that the SHE SAID movie is getting ready for production. It is about the power generated by only a small group of brave women and sources who step forward.