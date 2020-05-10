Definitely Community was one of the most important series of recent timesHe presented us with a rather peculiar group of students who went through a lot of situations, where they mixed a good touch of humor with references to pop culture. After six years on the air – and like everything good – it ended suddenly, and it seems like a pandemic had to happen for the actors to meet again.

After rejoice with the premiere of all seasons on Netflix and in the middle of the quarantine, Dan Harmon –The creator of this story– has decided to gather the cast of the series for an event that all the fans of the series have been asking for, because it is a question and answer session where you can clarify all the doubts you have about it (which could be several).

Among the actors who will participate in the reunion of Community we have great names such as Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong.

But the cherry on the cake is the very same Donald glover –Best known to music fans as Childish Gambino–, being the first time he’s been part of one of these events since he left the show in 2014.

In addition to the questions and answers –that we are sure that many will not miss the opportunity– and taking advantage of the fact that they are all together, they will also read “Cooperative Polygraphy”, the fourth chapter of the fifth season (which for many is one of the best in the entire history of Community).

While we see Jeff, Britta, Abed, Shirley, Annie, Craig, Ben Chang, and Troy, talking and remembering the great moments of Community, They will ask fans to support two organizations: World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods by José Andrés, who They are offering food to all medical staff working on the front line and to the neediest communities.

And if you can’t stand the urge to see the cast of Community reunited again, We tell you that it will be broadcast next Monday, May 18 at 4 in the afternoon (Central Mexico time) on the official channel of Youtube of the series.

But while that day comes Let’s remember one of the first musical moments of Donald Glover, when he put together some rhymes in Spanish with Danny Pudi and the truth was not bad at all:

Watch on YouTube

