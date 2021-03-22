There will be a lawsuit for the death of Sax from Damn Neighborhood!

The widow of the former member of Maldita Vecindad details the negligence that caused the death of Sax, Eulalio Cervantes.

After dealing with a bacterium that lodged in his body for a year, and then becoming infected with coronavirus, the former member of the Maldita Vecindad group, Eulalio Cervantes “Sax”, died on March 14 at a clinic in the State of Mexico.

Hours after death, his wife, Jessica Franco, broke in publicly claiming medical negligencea during his care, which hastened the fatal outcome.

In the next few days he will file a lawsuit against the hospital and the doctors who are responsible.

First of all, he complains that they did not take into account the treatment that the musician followed to combat the aforementioned bacteria: “There are many inconsistencies, strange things that happened and they did not give me an explanation.”

The problem does not stop there: the condition completely broke their economy and left them many debts that they must now pay off.

“THEY REMOVED HIS MEDICATIONS”

“I handed them a dossier and medication for the treatment. I informed them that he was on hemodialysis twice a week, but all of his medications were withdrawn. Who valued it is a gastroenterologist, a very young boy who, apparently, lacked experience, because he took away a five-year treatment “.

In desperation, Jessica spoke with the director and other authorities at the clinic to convince them to give her her medications.

He even wrote a letter: “They took the antibiotics he was taking to stop the spinal infection from Lalo, they left him unprotected.” Besides that, the care within the hospital was deficient.

“On Saturday, the day before he died, I begged for his medications. I told them that Tuesday and Friday he was due hemodialysis, and they also put him in on Monday, so they were over-infiltrating him and his pressure was lowered ”.

This is how they were convinced to reactivate the treatment. “And you will not believe it: hours later he felt better and called me, but It was already too late. In the early hours of Sunday he passed away. I do not want money. Why else is that going to return it to me, but there must be a punishment for the guilty of negligence. Also, I have another question.

“They told me that his body hurt a lot and he had a rib fracture, where did he come from? When we took him to the hospital he didn’t even want us to carry him, he got down on his own foot. Where did that fracture come from? Did they drop it?

