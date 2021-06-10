There will be a huge fireworks show on July 4th in New York City



Due to the pandemic, the show was limited in 2020 to avoid concentrations of people and the spread of the virus.

Photo: Cindy Ord / .

The Macy’s fireworks display will once again illuminate the sky over the Big Apple on July 4, in celebration of the 245th anniversary of United States Independence, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday.

And, the municipal president anticipated, the show will be the largest ever. “Macy’s is literally putting on the biggest fireworks show they’ve ever had,” he warned.

During the press conference, De Blasio was pleased that because New Yorkers have been vaccinated in a “so extraordinary” way, this will allow a large number of people present at the celebration.

“So many things are happening in this city, so many things are coming to life: restaurants, open streets, it’s amazing for returning tourists, outdoor cultural activities; it’s going to be wonderful, “said the Mayor, underlining that this summer will be” extraordinary and memorable. “

“We know that last year we had to do it in a very different way. It was great, but it wasn’t the same show we’re used to, ”De Blasio said.

This year, there will be dedicated areas for fully vaccinated people, other areas for people who are not vaccinated or who want to join family members who are not immunized.

“Everything will be managed by the NYPD to keep it safe. This is really cool, a tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City, ”concluded the Mayor.