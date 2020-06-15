Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Paradox Interactive has several games in production, but without a doubt one of the most important is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, one of the first games that will reach both the current generation of consoles, as well as the next, in addition to PC. Fans of vampires and of this entertainment series must be very excited about this title because it will debut this year, but today one more reason to increase the excitement was revealed, as it will come along with a fantastic collection edition.

The distributors Paradox Interactive and Koch Media announced (via Gematsu) that the RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, apart from being available in a standard version, will be sold through their online store a collection edition that will contain various items. that no fan of the series will want to miss.

Most striking, without a doubt, is that the package will include a 28 cm tall Elif figure, apart from the Vampire: The Masquerade rule book in digital format. We leave you with the image and the content of the collection edition of $ 169.99 USD.

Physical copy of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC)

Seattle Map Poster

Steelbook

Elif statue, made of resin and 28 cm tall

7 inch vinyl soundtrack

Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition Core Book (PDF)

DLC First Blood Pre-Order Pack

DLC Unsanctioned Blood Pack

DLC Season of the Wolf Pass

Collection Edition Content

According to the information, there will only be 3000 pieces, but you should know that it will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC. Each will be priced at $ 169.99 USD. An edition with only the collectibles without the game will also be sold, which will be sold for $ 109.99 USD. You can find all these editions in the Paradox Store, and pre-sales are already available.

A character from the series is back

In addition to this, Paradox Interactive revealed a trailer confirming that Damsel will appear in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Those who know his personality from the first game may notice that he still has it.

You can check the disclosure below.

What do you think of the editions? Are you happy for Damsel’s return? Tell us in the comments.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC sometime in 2020. You can find more news related to it if you visit its file.

