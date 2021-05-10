There will be a Gre-Nal in the final of the Gaucho Championship

05/10/2021 at 12:40 AM CEST

A Gre-Nal, which is the maximum expression of regional rivalry in Brazil, to decide the 2021 Gaucho Championship. The two greats met in the semifinals and they will face each other on the next two Sundays in a two-legged final, with an absolutely open forecast: on the 16th at the Beira-Rio stadium and on the 23rd at the Arena Gremio.

The Canarian coach, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, will have the possibility of winning his first title with Internacional, after beating Juventude in the semifinals: 1-0 defeat in the first leg and, this weekend, a resounding 4-1 victory, with targets of his attacking duo, Yuri Alberto Y Tiago galhardo, in addition to Edenilson Y Rodinei.

Colorado came from applying a relentless thrashing to Paraguayan Olimpia (6-1) in the third day of the Libertadores group stage. The victory came in a very turbulent week internally in which the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero expressed his desire to terminate his contract that expires in December.

Classified for a final do Gauchão. Great work da team! Agora é thinking na @libertadoresbr #VamoInter 🇦🇹

Qualified for the final of the Gaúcho Championship Great job, team! Now to think about the @Libertadores @scinternacional 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/rFEYWGr8V3 – Miguel Ángel Ramírez (@MARamirezMedina) May 9, 2021

The Gaucho final will be a duel between new technicians, since Tiago Nunes has only been on the union bench for five games, in which he has added five victories. In the semifinals they beat Caxias by 1-2 and, this Sunday in the second leg at the Arena Gremio, by 2-0 with goals from Matheus Henrique Y Ferreirinha. The Guild is recovering from the blow caused by the departure of Renato Portaluppi, after the elimination in the previous phase of the Libertadores.

Before the first Gre-Nal, both protagonists have continental matches to play. Internacional is already in Venezuela to measure the dunks against Deportivo Táchira, on the fourth day of the Libertadores group stage. Fifteen days ago, in the duel in Porto Alegre, Colorado won 4-0.

The Gremio, which is the leader of its South American Cup group, will not have to travel and on Thursday they receive Lanús, who is the second three points away and whom they already defeated in Argentina by 1-2.