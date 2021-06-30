in Movies

There will be a Gilmore Girls reunion in the new season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Plus Kelly Bishop looks spectacular. In the first look we have of her character, we see the 77-year-old actress walking to the set dressed in a fabulously striped coat, teal gloves, and a hat.

The best part is that it seems that Kelly’s character in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, shares some traits with the Gilmore matriarch, as she kept a fixed gaze throughout the video. “If looks could kill,” says the description. “Ladies and gentlemen, Please welcome Kelly Bishop to season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!”.

Rahm and Garcia come to the weekend; eliminated Ancer and Niemann