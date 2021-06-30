There will be a Gilmore Girls reunion in the new season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Plus Kelly Bishop looks spectacular. In the first look we have of her character, we see the 77-year-old actress walking to the set dressed in a fabulously striped coat, teal gloves, and a hat.

The best part is that it seems that Kelly’s character in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, shares some traits with the Gilmore matriarch, as she kept a fixed gaze throughout the video. “If looks could kill,” says the description. “Ladies and gentlemen, Please welcome Kelly Bishop to season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!”.