American Express had just sent its request for operations in China this January

According to the local Central Bank, the decision to allow the brand to operate responds to its strategy of financial openness

In a few years, the region would become the largest banking market in the world

China is one of the most attractive consumer markets worldwide, spanning multiple industries. It not only owns a significant part of the international population. It is also a region where there are endless advantages for production and manufacturing, with various government incentives and cheap labor. However, for a foreign brand, it can be a little difficult to gain the trust of local institutions and expand effectively.

This also applies to the financial sector. To this day, all credit cards in China are managed by local companies. However, this is about to change. The American Express brand has just received approval from the Central Bank for Express Technology Services, its joint venture with LianLian DigiTech, to start operating. It would be the first foreign brand to receive this permit within the nation.

American Express is ahead of its main rivals, Mastercard and Visa, with this victory. The first brand has permission to do some banking through its own joint venture, but cannot yet issue credit cards. On the other hand, the second one has processed his request since 2018, but has not yet received a response. The financial brand expects to start making the first transactions in the gigantic Asian market at the end of the year.

China, the market that every brand wants to conquer

Not only in the credit card market is there a consistent interest in the Asian country. For example, Renault recently decided to focus on the sale of electric and business vehicles to strengthen its presence in China. Volkswagen recently announced a $ 200 billion injection into the region, for the brand’s goal in electric cars. And for agents like Adidas, it could mean salvation from the advances of the pandemic.

Why is it so important that American Express be ahead of Mastercard and Visa in the credit card market? Basically, the brand will now have an additional opportunity to position itself as the most important player in the financial sector. Not only among consumers, but also among businesses. This advantage could take away many customers from its rivals in the long term. Not to mention that it could take juicy deals from them.

It also helps improve the image of American Express on an international scene. Again, it is not easy to gain China’s trust, even in business terms. Perhaps the brand, upon receiving the go-ahead from the Central Bank, can use this reputation to close deals in other countries and markets. An advantage that, even when their licenses are granted (if this is the case), neither Mastercard nor Visa will really be able to match.

The financial services industry

The case of American Express also serves to see how banking is slowly growing in interest as a productive market for any brand. Remember that Sony is betting its future on its new financial service. Or, the efforts that both Huawei and Google make to try to launch their own card and manage the transactions of their users. To this we must add the advances of fintech in markets such as Mexico.

It is not for less that almost any brand wants to enter this industry. According to The Business Research Company, in 2019 alone they generated revenues of more than 22.2 trillion dollars worldwide. According to Oliver Waymann, since 2018 innovations were identified, in the style of active solutions, that could propel the growth of the sector. And as Statista points out, it is one of the most diverse markets with the most business opportunities.

