There will be a film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal

The German filmmaker Maria schrader (“Unorthodox”) will shoot a film about how the scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, confirmed today the agency Just Publicity information published in American portals.

The project titled “She Said” is based on the book by “New York Times” reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and will be produced by Universal Pictures studio.

The film will tell how reporters went public about complaints against film producer Harvey Weinstein in the fall of 2017. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. He is serving his sentence in a New York State prison.

Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (‘ The Big Sick) have been cast as the reporters. Journalists Kantor and Twohey, along with Ronan Farrow of ‘The New Yorker, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for their revelations.

The subject of “She Said” is not Weinstein or the scandal, the agency clarified.

It is about a team of two female journalists who refused to be dissuaded from publishing their groundbreaking story despite the threat of lawsuits and intimidation. “

He said it will be told in the style of movies like “Spotlight” and “The Untouchables.”

The script is by British Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“Ida”). Brad Pitt is on board as a producer with his production company Plan B Entertainment and filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

Schrader directed the Netflix series “Unorthodox” in the United States, for which he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries. The series tells the story of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who flees from her husband from New York to Berlin. Schrader is also known as an actress (“Aimée & Jaguar”).

At the Berlin Film Festival, whose second part begins this Wednesday as a summer festival, Schrader’s new directing project, “I Am Your Human” will be screened. The film revolves around the question of whether one can fall in love with a robot. It stars German Maren Eggert and Brit Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”). Eggert plays a scientist. The performance earned him a Silver Bear at the Berlinale.

