Historically, documentaries or biopics of our favorite artists have always been a hit on screen. Just like Bohemian Rhapsody, the autobiographical film about Freddie Mercury and the rock group Queen. Given his profound success, Rocketman, based on the life of the musician Elton John, did not wait. But what about the tributes to the people behind these great artists? This is exactly why From the Other Side of the Glass comes, a documentary dedicated to the life of Eddie Kramer.

Rock engineer Eddie Kramer, in case you don’t know yet, is a specialist in his area of ​​work. So much so that in his career he hangs having just worked there for The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and more bands and artists. To make this documentary, Rolling Stone will team up with Paradise Lost documentary maker Joe Berlinger and Spencer Proffer as producers.

From the Other Side of the Glass will be directed by John Dorsey, and the documentary will trace Kramer’s career, which started in London in the 1960s. Kramer moved to London where he would work with the best bands in history from his hometown Cape Town in South Africa. The documentary, in addition to entering his life fully, will also examine the cultural and political landscape of those times.

Kramer is known for having worked on the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour highlighting the tracks “All You Need Is Love” and “Baby You’re a Rich Man”. He designed five Led Zeppelin albums, including Led Zeppelin II and Physical Graffitias well as all of Hendrix’s albums, especially Electric Ladyland. Also designed Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, a three LP live album from the famous festival.

With these credentials, it is truly exciting to wait to see From the Other Side of the Glass. Just imagining the amount of stories and knowledge that Eddie Kramer has, we can almost affirm that it will be a great musical documentary.