There will be a Black Widow in Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature the cameo of a Black Widow

There have been rumors for a long time that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature a Black Widow, and now Kevin Feige seems to have confirmed that it does.

At a Black Widow live viewing party on Twitter yesterday, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe claimed that Jade Xu’s Black Widow “may even have a brief cameo in a future Marvel movie.”

Hi everyone, excited to kick off this #BlackWidowWatchParty with you now. Follow along for some behind-the-scenes stories from the making of #BlackWidow. I’ll do my best to answer some of your questions along the way. Let’s press play ▶ ️ – KF – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

As you no doubt know by now, Shang-Chi will feature a fighting tournament of some kind, and the trailer confirmed that Wong will face Abomination. For a Black Widow to appear in said competition makes perfect sense, but since we don’t know where in the Phase 4 timeline Shang-Chi takes place, she might still be under Dreykov’s mind control when she enters the cage at fight.

Either way, this confirmation hasn’t been a huge reveal because Xu confirmed on Instagram some time ago that she was part of the cast of Shang-Chi.

Synopsis

Shang-Chi must confront his past after an encounter with the Ten Rings, the same terrorist group that is behind Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Iron Man. Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is attracted to the network of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

Directed by Destin Cretton from a script by Dave Callaham, the film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng among others.

The film will be released in theaters on September 3, 2021.