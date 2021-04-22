There will be a biopic of Fallon Fox, MMA’s first transgender fighter

Mark Gordon Pictures has begun developing a biographical film focusing on transgender mixed martial arts fighter Fallon Fox, a story written by T Cooper and Allison Glock-Cooper that shows how Fox concealed her identity as a trans woman before coming out in 2013. as well as dealing with the mistreatment he received from the mixed martial arts community.

Fox, who was nicknamed “The Queen of Spades,” had a controversial career in combat sport from 2011 to 2014. She retired with a 5-1 as a professional with a few other brutal knockouts early in her career. Ultimately, she experienced defeat at the hands of Ashlee Evans-Smith, who earned a TKO victory in 2013. Fox would fight two more times, defeating Heather Bassett and Tamikka Brents.

The biopic will also address the controversy their fights caused and the debate over whether a woman born male should be able to fight in a women’s division. Among the fiercest critics was that of former Ultimate Fighting Champion and WWE star Ronda Rousey: “She can test hormones, cut off her penis, but it’s still the same structure whatever a man has,” Rousey told the New York Post. in 2013. “It’s an advantage. I don’t think it’s fair.”

“I’ve had a great time so far working with the producers and writers to bring this story to life,” Fox said in a statement. “I hope this film sheds some light on the issue of trans athletes in sport. This story needs to be told now more than ever.”