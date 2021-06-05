There will be a Barça B-Castilla in the First RFEF!

06/03/2021 at 3:39 PM CEST

The RFEF has already made public the composition of the two groups of twenty teams that make up the new Primera RFEF, with the curiosity that Barcelona B and Real Madrid Castilla have been framed in the same group, so the mini-classic will be revived in a filial format.

After the meeting held today in Madrid, an East-West distribution was finally chosen to separate the forty teams that make up the new category into two groups, located just below the SmartBank League.

Thus, Group 1 (West) will militarize Racing de Ferrol, Deportivo de la Coruña, Racing de Santander, Celta B, Cultural Leonesa, Bilbao Athletic, Tudelano, Calahorra, UD Logroñés, SD Logroñés, Valladolid Promises, Zamora, Unionistas de Salamanca, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Rayo Majadahonda, DUX Inter de Madrid, Talavera, Badajoz, Extremadura Y Royal Union of Irún.

For its part, Group 2 (East) is made up of Sevilla Atlético, Betis Deportivo, Linares Deportivo, Sanluqueño, San Fernando, Algeciras, Balompédica Linense, Andorra, UCAM Murcia, Alcoyano, Albacete, Real Madrid Castilla, Atlético Baleares, Villarreal B, Castellón, Nàstic de Tarragona, Cornellà, Barcelona B, Sabadell Y Llagostera.