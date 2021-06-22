There will be 60 thousand fans in the semis and final of Euro 2020

MANCHESTER, England.

Wembley will be able to host more than 60 thousand fans in the semifinals and the final of the Eurocupthe British government said on Tuesday, meaning the stadium will be at 75 percent capacity for the last three games of the competition that concludes on July 11.

All ticket holders must have proof of covid-19 negative or proof of complete vaccination: two doses received at least 14 days before the game.

The announcement came after the Italian Prime Minister, Mario draghi, asked that the final be moved from England due to the increase in covid-19 cases in the country.

Wembley’s capacity has been set at 22,500 for the group stage and round of 16 match between Italy and Austria on June 26, but will increase to 40,000 for the June 29 knockout clash that could count with England.

“We are delighted that more fans can enjoy the final of the Eurocup“said the Secretary of Culture, Oliver Dowden.

“We have worked very closely with the UEFA and the FA (local soccer federation) to ensure strict public health measures are in place while allowing more fans to watch the game live, “he added.

UEFA has been negotiating with the UK government on easing quarantine restrictions for foreign fans traveling to London for the games, but no change was mentioned in the statement.

Currently, covid-19 regulations require visitors from most European countries to be quarantined for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, welcomed the move and thanked the UK government. “This tournament has been a ray of hope to assure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is one more step on that path,” he said.

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.