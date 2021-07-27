“There will always be a hole in my heart for this shield”

Bryan Gil has officially become a new Tottenham Hotspur player this Monday, to which he arrives thanks to a transfer agreement worth 25 million euros plus Erik Lamela’s pass to Seville and the Barbatean winger has said goodbye in an affectionate letter of the Nervionense fans and the club in general, as well as managers, coaches, colleagues and other personnel.

The Spanish international is concentrated with the Spanish team in Tokyo, where he plays the Olympic Games, after which he will join his new club for next season.

“To the beloved Seville family: It is not easy to dissociate oneself from what has been my home for eleven years from the team that gave me everything to be able to become what I have become today, both soccer and personally, but despite That this decision was not easy, neither for me nor for my family, we believe that it is the best for everyone. Before I leave I want to thank all the people in the club who have always helped me (managers, coaches, utilleros, etc.) they have been an important part in my evolution, I also want to thank all the teammates who have supported me in this length, hard and beautiful road and finally, embrace the fans that welcomed me with affection since that January 6, 2019 when I stepped on the Ramon Sánchez-Pizjuán with this beautiful shirt for the first time. This is a stage that will never be erased from my head and of which I will be eternally proud and grateful. Sevillistas, I will miss you. All the luck in the world and of course, there will always be a hole in my heart that this shield will occupy. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, ”Bryan Gil said by way of farewell.