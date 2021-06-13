“There were tears in the dressing room” by Eriksen

06/13/2021 at 11:01 AM CEST

.

The Spanish Roberto MartinezThe Belgium coach admitted that there were “tears” in his team’s dressing room when the players learned of Danish Christian Eriksen fainting during the game against Finland.

“There were tears. It was very sad. We saw everything live five minutes before meeting to prepare for the game. You can imagine, the last thing we wanted was to talk about football,” he said Martinez at the press conference after the match against Russia (3-0) at the Krestovski Stadium.

He recalled that in the “red devils” there are several players who share or shared a dressing room with the Danish, as is the case with Romelu lukaku at Inter Milan.

“It was a difficult time in St. Petersburg. I cannot imagine what it was like in Copenhagen. We wish him, his family and the Danish team the best. We will pray for him,” he stressed.

As for the possibility that the match against Russia had been suspended, he assured: “I am only the coach. These are things that are not in my power.”

Regarding the victory over the Russians, he highlighted the role of Meunier in the victory, since he scored a goal and gave the third pass, despite being a substitute.

“Meunier it has been impressive. His behavior as a partner has been exemplary. That is the quality of the group. All 26 players are willing to do whatever it takes for the team, “he stressed.