“There were only feminists and ladybugs”

This Wednesday the Rocío’s tenth installment, tell the truth to stay alive. In this chapter, Rocío Jurado’s daughter focused on events such as Fidel Albiac’s wedding with Rocío Carrasco, her participation in Talk to them or the reason for her estrangement from David Flores, the youngest of the family.

At the gala there were gatherings such as Alba Carrillo and Marc Giró. The latter had already attended on other occasions, distinguishing herself by her wit and incisive criticism he made to communicators like Lydia Lozano and María Patiño for attacking Rocío Carrasco and having supported without questioning her abuser, Antonio David Flores, over the years.

At the beginning of the program, Carlota Corredera introduced him, as she did with Alonso Caparrós, who debuted in the gathering. The Sálvame collaborator appeared, for the first time in the program, and from there he commented on the images of the documentary, something that Giró celebrated:

“I have to say that I am very happy that Alonso Caparrós is here as a representation of heterosexual men, because until now only feminists and sissies came, we were a little lonely. It is good as an example of a man who wants to learn, who goes down to the arena of gender violence, because it seems that it is an issue that does not interest them and that deniers do not want, “he said.

After joking that Caparrós “is not only heterosexual, but also a sexual icon,” Carlota Corredera added to the Catalan’s message, emphasizing not only the interest in men getting involved in issues against the sexist violence as part of society, but also in their role as parents, for the ideas they convey to their children on the matter.

“Everyone’s problem”

“I have a friend who told me that she is concerned about how the education of her three male children will affect the daughters from other fathers and mothers. This is not just a problem for fathers and mothers who have daughters. It is a problem and a matter for everyone, and for men as well ”, he concluded. The idea was widely commented on in networks among those who highlighted Caparrós’s attitude or those who demanded more presence of men in this type of space.

