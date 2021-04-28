There were no changes in the plot of Falcon & Winter Soldier due to the pandemic

At last, speculation as to whether the pandemic did not directly affect the plot or the story that was wanted to be told in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. After the creator of the series did refer to an untold story, although specifying that it had nothing to do with the pandemic, the series director’s words arrive clarifying the issue better.

Kari Skogland has been the director of the six episodes of the series and has explained exactly how the situation was, flatly denying that has been removed any subplot of the series related to the pandemic. Let’s remember all this comes from the rumored plot of the virus, which would have been a kind of adaptation of the arc of the Mad Bomb comics, in which people practically became “zombies”. Already rumored at the beginning of the pandemic the series’ plot was modified to avoid similarities. Apparently none of this is true.

These details of what happened during the pandemic come directly from an interview with Collider in which they bring up the subject with the director. What’s more, they tell him that if all those theories about the pandemic subplot are wrong, and Skogland is clear and direct:

Yes, you can deny that.

In the interview they ask him if there were really changes at the plot level from the moment they were forced to stop filming due to the pandemic, and when they resumed production. The director states that there were no modifications and goes into details.

No. We started shooting in October 2019 and we had shot about 75 percent [antes de que se parara la producción]. So really we knew the story we were telling for sure. So when we stopped, we only had 25 percent left to roll. I think the only changes we made to the story were small tweaks to the characters. We found out that we wanted to get to know Karli a little more. So I think we added a scene between her and Dovich, where they were just talking about what it was like to take the serum. I wanted to feel them and their history a little more, and know a little more how they were thinking and feeling at that moment. So it was little things like that that allowed us to fine-tune the pencil. But As for the big issues that we already talked about, we were absolutely on the same path.

That is, only minor changes to some scenes, which would not be very different from any addition that can be made at any given time in a usual additional photography phase.

He also comments that there were small changes to John Walker to delve deeper into the character’s mindset.

I think we could have also added or tweaked the scene with Lamar and John Walker, because we had discovered during the process that we really wanted to know … we wanted to delve into what John Walker thought. And I think we had it in a slightly different way. So we modified that scene to reflect what we had discovered during the filming process of John Walker and who he was and to what extent, in many ways, he was a sincere guy trying to do the right thing, but he didn’t have the right tools, the Correct DNA as soul. We wanted to go deeper into that conversation with him and Lamar, so we got into that a little bit. These are the little tweaks we did – it was all based on character and that was it.

