Maria Teixidor, the board of directors of Bartomeu, who resigned last Thursday, published a farewell letter on Saturday confirming that he is leaving the culé club because there are “decisions in which I have had no control.”

The already former directive assure that: «I close this stage because there are certain decisions and facts that have emerged lately about which I do not have, have not had control or capacity to act. I have been negatively surprised and I disagree. I attest that the club’s control mechanisms are in place, doing their job and presenting their results where appropriate. I am fully confident that appropriate corrective measures will be taken. “

The ex-vice president culé also distanced himself from the statements of his board member Emili Rousaud, who assured that he was leaving Barça because he believes that “someone has reached into the box.” Teixidor he is moving away from this version, although there are things about the current board that he also criticizes.

His “friend” Bartomeu

«I close my stage as a manager of FC Barcelona, ​​the 12th woman to be since its founding in 1899; the first to be a secretary. I will always be grateful to President Bartolomé, to friend Barto, for the trust and the proposal to present myself with him in the 2015 elections under the motto ‘Good for Barça ‘,” she added.

Teixidor, who acknowledged having “very much enjoyed” during her time at Barça “with an electoral program structured around work to achieve excellence in the sports, social and economic fields based on rigor and transparency” and said she was “proud of the work carried out in compliance with the parameters set »: From the vice president to the secretary at the Foundation, among other positions.

“I have worked a lot (and, I want to say it because there are always those who still doubt it) without charging anything. I have done it because I believe in collective projects made by people who -with criteria and passion- make great the entities that have already become the common heritage of a multitude of people who recognize their worth and contribution: Barça is, and must always be, the Club of values. I have done it because I love Barça », he pointed out.

«I am leaving, above all, because I have completed a stage (…) We must know how to recognize the moment when projects cease to belong to us. Simply. Without any strange gesture. As if everything were simple and pure in the way of the days », Maria Teixidor Jufresa ended her letter.

