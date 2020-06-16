The Ministry of Health reported the situation chart of the coronavirus in Argentina. In its morning report number 187, it reported that there were eight new deaths from the previous report, which equates to a total of twenty fatalities in the last 24 hours. So, the number of deaths from the pandemic climbs to 862 across the countrywhile the confirmed infections are 32,785.

The health portfolio recorded that the last eight deaths three were women and five were men. Two of the female fatalities were residents of the province of Buenos Aires and were 50 and 74 years old, while the remaining one lived in the province of Santa Fe and was 88 years old. The men, meanwhile, a 91-year-old resident in the City of Buenos Aires; another 80 years old, resident in the province of Buenos Aires; and three of 29, 35 and 76 years old, residents in the province of Chaco.

In the afternoon report of yesterday, twelve new deaths had been recorded. Eleven men, seven of 62, 63, 66, 68, 76, 54 and 55, residing in the province of Buenos Aires; two of 40 and 72 years, residents in the City of Buenos Aires; one 67-year-old, resident in the province of Río Negro; one 64 years old, resident in the province of Córdoba; and a woman, 92 years old, resident in the City of Buenos Aires.

Yesterday there were 1,208 new cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total confirmed infections, 1,028 (3.1%) are imported, 12,835 (39.1%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 12,828 (39.1%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under investigation epidemiological. At the moment there is a low prevalence of the male gender, with 50.5% of infected patients, and the average age of those infected ranges around 36 years, with the age range between 20 and 59 being the most affected by the contagion.

The Ministry of Health also reported that, so far, the total number of patients discharged and overcoming the disease is 10,174. Yesterday, 5,118 new samples were also carried out and 245,059 diagnostic tests for this disease, the equivalent of 5,400.5 samples per million inhabitants, were carried out since the start of the outbreak. In turn, 169,443 suspected cases were ruled out by laboratory analysis and by clinical / epidemiological criteria.