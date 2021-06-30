There was nothing wrong with Wetaca, but they still don’t say what worried them

End of the sainete. Just a week after the Wetaca email asking its users to throw away the week’s order, there is already a conflict resolution. There was a certain suspicion that some of the prepared food containers were not in good condition. The tests received yesterday Tuesday, and sent to the clients of the platform, indicate that all the results were at the height of the quality standards and those of the health authorities. There is nothing to regret.

“We can affirm that its consumption has been completely safe for you,” they explain in their email to Wetaca customers. “We are sure that the decision we made to inform you, opting to prevent, was the right one.” They also add that “perhaps they have sin of cautious“in his way of proceeding during this crisis in some of his prepared dishes.

It is precisely this moderation one of the biggest criticisms of Wetaca these days. Not so much for the processes, but for the way of communicating them. Leaving aside the alarmism about supposed food poisoning in the networks, there have been many users who have asked for more information to the company. Specifically about what or what was the specific problem that had set off the alarms.

They did not want to alarm without having the specific details, they pointed to this medium last Friday. Wetaca had two analyzes in hand. One of the facilities and work materials that had its sights set on orders for next week. From this it was learned that same Saturday, as pointed out to this media, that the results were favorable. Then there was another on Discord Ready Meal, more intensive, that would be ready this week. The tests sent to the lab would be the ones that spoke for themselves; above all they did not want to theorize about anything. Now we know that everything is perfect yes, although the explanations are still meager. Wetaca has not communicated in his mail, nor via the press, what was in question.

It was one of the requests that FACUA made to the ready-made food container company. The body, with a non-binding position, asked Wetaca to “urgently clarify what problem had led them to ask their customers to throw away their food.” Likewise, from the association it is criticized that the specific reasons for the request have not been reported and that, with the passing of days, they continue without clarifying it.

