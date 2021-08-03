There was nothing I could do to avoid the crash at Turn 1

On a wet track, Valtteri Bottas had a poor start with a heavy skid on his intermediate tires and lost control of braking at the first corner.

Bottas’ action ended in a collision with McLaren driver Lando Norris, who subsequently hit Max Vertappen’s Red Bull, while the Finn had contact with Sergio Perez.

Of the four, only Verstappen He continued to the pits and took the restart of the competition after the red flag period.

The Finn received a five-place grid penalty for the following race in Belgium after being found guilty of causing a collision. He accepted responsibility for the accident and explained that once he went over braking he couldn’t avoid hitting Norris’s rear end.

“Obviously it was my mistake,” he said. bottas. “I was the one behind, and it was up to me to brake early enough.”

“I misjudged the braking point. This shows that it is not so easy to brake in those conditions, but I should have done it sooner ”.

“When I started to brake I was getting closer, and then I blocked the wheels and hit Lando and that caused a lot of chaos.”

“These were conditions where it was difficult to judge where to brake, and when I did it quickly I realized that it was too late. After that there was nothing I could do. “

“It’s not easy to calculate your braking point and try to figure out how much grip you have.”

Bottas apologized to Norris and Pérez, and admitted that he may have suffered a distraction after the McLaren of the Briton passed through the interior at the start of the competition.

“Possibly a little bit, because you lose a bit of a sense of where you are compared to Turn 1,” he said.

“But that’s the way racing is, and I should have stopped earlier.”

“It was difficult in the wake of water and I didn’t know how much grip there was. When you are right behind another competitor you lose a lot of grip ”.

Bottas lost to Norris due to a poor start and explained that although he released the clutch at the right time for the track conditions he dealt with tire slippage.

“We have certain types of parameters to know where to release the clutch when you have the intermediate tires, for the dry ones and for the wet ones,” he explained.

“I did what was established in the intermediate, but even so the tires skidded. In the training lap I did not suffer from that skating ”.

“During the training lap I lost some temperature. That could be the cause, but we will analyze it ”.

Bottas said he accepts the penalty on the starting grid at Spa knowing it won’t be as great a handicap as elsewhere.

“I will accept it, obviously it is not ideal, but at least in the next race it is possible to overtake, so it is not like the weekend is over. It will only make it more difficult, but if that is the decision then it is the thing. what’s up”.

