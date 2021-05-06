There was no negotiation, Aracely Arámbula will not appear in the Luis Miguel series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

There was no economic arrangement, negotiation or any other approach by Netflix with Aracely Arámbula, so that his name or image would finally appear in Luis Miguel’s series, clarified his lawyer Guillermo Pous, after he made himself known earlier this week. information in which it was ensured that the actress had already accepted that reference be made to her story with the father of her children Miguel and Daniel.

“It is completely false, the information they gave is wrong, Mrs. Arámbula’s position remains in exactly the same condition, which was, she does not authorize the use of her image in the series and there has been no other kind of negotiation or offer to participate in it, after he had the meeting many months ago with the producer and after we intervened in the same matter, he remained in the same situation, there is no authorization and there was no subsequent negotiation “, said the lawyer Guillermo Pous.

The legal representative of the actress explained that this is not a question of money, because Aracely Arámbula never wanted to negotiate her appearance in the series, although it would have been her right because she is a public figure and lives by her image, so she could have charge for it.

Guillermo Pous commented that as soon as Arámbula learned about this information, he immediately spoke with him, because he perceived it in a situation of ridicule, because of the way in which they had affirmed that she had reached an economic agreement with the platform; and of confusion, because it had not been sufficiently clear in the decision that it made public and that gave rise to this being affirmed.

Information from: El Universal