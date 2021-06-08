There was no agreement with Charrat for the European with Lejarraga. There will be an auction

Finally the team MGZ from Kerman Lejarraga has not been able to reach an agreement with the French team Ringstars Promotions from Dylan charrat and they will have to attend the auction tomorrow, June 9, at the offices of the European Boxing Union (EBU).

The Spanish team is expectant because they know that although they will make a good offer, the French team has already won the auction for Sergio García.

If they achieve the highest figure, the Basque promoter will try to celebrate the European super welterweight championship in Marbella or Madrid, given the current restrictions due to the pandemic in the Basque Country.

We trust that the envelope from the Kerman Lejarraga Point out the highest amount of money and they can organize the match for the vacant title.