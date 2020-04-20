The federal president justified his suggestion not to sanction the television station, pointing out that at present the population is already very conscious and cannot be manipulated.

“I take this opportunity to say that the Ministry of the Interior in the case of Azteca, and other agencies in the fulfillment of their duty had to present a sanction (warning actually), but they do so because otherwise they would be failing in their responsibility. My recommendation is that there is no penalty, that is always above any act, even when it is an excess, an irresponsibility, that the right to demonstrate, freedom of expression is safe“Said the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The above, after the agency headed by Olga Sánchez Cordero ordered the television station of the Adjco to comply with the provisions of the General Health Council and warned it to offer practically a retraction of what was expressed by Javier Alatorre last Friday, April 17 during the Newscast Facts.

During the broadcast, the communicator called on the population to “no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell” because “their figures have already become irrelevant.”

“You can say ‘is that it hurts’, yes, but not much Because in this case, if the President says that it is convenient, it is necessary that the recommendations regarding health are followed to continue to face the coronavirus in the best possible way and that people do not get sick, that they do not hospitalize, much less lose their life, most people pay attention and we have proof that this is the case, ”he said.

López Obrador reiterated that Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, is a first-rate specialist and who is also backed by a group of scientists. He also took the opportunity to ask people to continue acting responsibly and continue to listen to specialists, doctors and scientists.

“A hasty statement comes out and there is alarm, because we should not worry so much because I repeat, lpeople are very smart, very aware. There really are no people who can be manipulated“He expressed.