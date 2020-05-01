Exactly a year ago, Iker Casillas saw his life change dramatically. The goalkeeper, world champion with the Spanish national team in 2010, suffered a heart attack during Porto training and had to be admitted. On his social networks, the Spanish player recalled the episode with optimism.

“I am not one of those who looks at the path taken. I usually don’t boast about things that worked, but this time I am happy to have overcome a major obstacle in my life. Honestly, it was exciting. There was horror, drama and a certain dose of science fiction. And, of course, humor! “wrote Casillas.

Casillas also published a video on his social networks with alternating images of his recovery and glorious moves in his career, such as the moment when, as captain of the Spanish national team, he lifted the 2010 World Cup cup. “A year ago, say that I was born “, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Since suffering a heart attack, Casillas has not played football again. He was hospitalized for a few days and had to reevaluate his life and career after the scare he experienced. A few days ago, the goalkeeper said that, shortly after having a heart attack, he was afraid to sleep, walk and exercise.

The Spaniard is expected to officially announce his retirement from football at the end of this season, when his contract with Porto ends. The goalkeeper has also confirmed at the beginning of the year that he will be a candidate for the post of president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Casilas made history at Real Madrid. For the merengue club he won five Spanish Championship titles (2000, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2011), two King’s Cups (2010 and 2013), four Spanish Super Cups (2001, 1003, 2008 and 2012), three Champions Leagues ( 1999, 2001 and 2013), two UEFA Super Cups (2002 and 2014), an Intercontinental Cup (2002) and a Club World Cup (2014).

