There was covid in three out of every 10 homes; update Encovid-19

MEXICO CITY.

As of last March, in 26% of the country’s households at least one member had presented symptoms of the covid-19 disease.

According to the Encovid-19 update, of the people with the most severe symptoms, 15% required hospitalization.

The study is carried out by the Universidad Iberoamericana through the Research Institute for Development with Equity (Equide), with the support of Unicef ​​Mexico, and highlights that the pandemic severely affected the well-being of the population in terms of employment, income, mental health and nutrition. , especially among those with a lower socioeconomic level, making social gaps larger.

It stands out that out-of-pocket expenses to pay for medicines, medical care, oxygen or other supplies to care for coronavirus patients represented a significant outlay for Mexican families: only 5% of households did not make any expenses, 14% spent less than a thousand pesos, 45% spent between one thousand and ten thousand pesos and 36% spent more than 10 thousand pesos.

If taken as a proportion of total annual household income, 56% spent less than 10% of their annual income; 27% spent between 10 and 50% and 17% reported having spent more than 50% of the total annual household income.

With regard to mental health, 31% of the population presented severe anxiety symptoms, with women and people of low socioeconomic status being the most affected.

The Encovid-19 indicates that the observed recovery in employment has been insufficient to offset the sustained reduction in household income, in particular the increase in food insecurity. It estimates that the percentage of people living in poverty may have reached 54% in March 2021, 12 percentage points above the levels observed in 2018.

In March 2021, 4.2 million people were unemployed (7.3% of the economically active population), that is, they were unemployed, had been “rested” without pay or could not go out to look for work due to the pandemic. The figure shows a recovery compared to May 2020, when 8.9 million people were in this situation (15.5% of the EAP).

“The population that borrowed now in March has risen consistently, with a positive slope and gradually, to 45%; Let’s see what happens, for example, with those who sell or pawn something. We are seeing that it started at 14% and rose to 29%, so we must be careful because households are putting their assets at risk in the medium term, “said Graciela Teruel, director of Equide, in a virtual conference.

The recovery has occurred more in those sectors that suffered the greatest increases in unemployment due to the pandemic, especially in the informal sector, where unemployment rates gradually fell from a maximum of 18.7% in May 2020, to 8.1% in March past.

However, according to the study, the recovery in household income continues to lag behind the recovery in employment, since in March 2021, 64% of households still declared having less income than before the pandemic, but the households with a lower socioeconomic level reported a greater loss of income (70%) than those with a higher socioeconomic level (53%). The recovery has also been uneven, because while only 4% of households with a low socioeconomic level reported a higher income than before the pandemic, in households with a high socioeconomic level this percentage was 12 percent.

The Encovid-19 started to alert regarding food safety, since last March a new decrease was reported in households that did not report concerns or difficulties in accessing food, falling from 33% in December 2020 to 27% in March 2021.

Faced with the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, the government reinforced the social programs that existed before the health emergency. The main social programs reported in March 2021 were the Welfare pensions and the Benito Juárez scholarships. In addition, some local governments and other institutions undertook actions to help households in the face of the crisis, with food pantries in kind being the most reported support. Altogether, four out of every ten households received some kind of government program or support.

From the results of the Encovid-19, it is suggested that in May 2020, the time of greatest unemployment and income reduction during the emergency, approximately 10.6 million people may have entered poverty, and 9.2 million in extreme poverty.

With information from Atalo Mata Othón