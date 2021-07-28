“There was an attack on January 6 and a hitman sent it”

Officer Harry Dunn gets emotional during his speech (Photo: CHIP SOMODEVILLA via .)

The US House of Representatives has begun its investigation into the assault on the Capitol on January 6. After noon, groups of (more) radical Trumpists took by force the legislative headquarters of the country when it was going to proceed to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the elections.

The special commission established by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, meets to investigate the circumstances in which the “insurrection” took place in Washington, which left five dead (one policeman and four protesters) and dozens injured and detained.

Of course, only two Republicans are part, given the party’s refusal to participate. Thus, four police officers who defended the Capitol, shared their testimonies, in which they spoke about the violence and fear suffered during those hours.

“On January 6, for the first time, I was more afraid of working on Capitol Hill than during my entire Army deployment in Iraq. In Iraq, we expected gun violence, because we were in a war zone. But nothing in my experience in the Army, or as a law enforcement officer, prepared me for what we faced that day, “said the member of the Capitol Police and Army veteran Aquilino Gonell, according to the US media The Hill.

A colleague, Officer Harry Dunn, was clearer: “If you hire a hit man and kill someone, the hit man goes to jail. But not only the hit man goes to jail, but also the person who hired him. There was an attack on January 6 and a hit man sent them, ”according to MSNBC, without naming Donald Trump, who supported the mobilizations and only after several hours condemned the violence.

Gonell, who suffered injuries during the assault, has also detailed how he and other officers were kicked, sprayed with chemicals, electrocuted and beaten with flagpoles by the assailants. Likewise, he has asserted that for him the day of the attack on the Capitol “has not ended” since it carries “a constant trauma”, for which he has asked “justice and accountability.

On the other hand, the Metropolitan Police agent Michael Fanone has reported that as his physical injuries “subsided”, he has been left with a “psychological trauma” and “the emotional anxiety of having survived such a horrible event.”

“My children continue to deal with the trauma of having been about to lose their father that day,” lamented the agent, who had to be treated at a hospital where he was diagnosed with “concussion, head trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.” . Likewise, he has condemned the “indifference” that has been shown with the agents who were in the Capitol that day, especially on the part of the Republicans.

“My career in law enforcement prepared me to face some of the aspects of this experience (…), but nothing has prepared me to address the elected members of our Government who continue to deny the events of that day and, by doing so, they betray their oath ”, he criticized.



Harry Dunn also denounced racial insults by the rioters and has indicated that it was noted that they “had orders” to carry out that assault. “One of the scariest things about January 6 is that the people who were there to this day think they were right. And that is a terrifying recipe for the future of this country “, he added, referring to the aftermath of that day:” I know that many other agents continue to suffer, both physically and emotionally. “

“I want to take this moment to talk with my colleagues about the emotions they continue to experience from the events of January 6. There is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking professional help (…) What we all went through that day was traumatic, and if you are suffering, please take advantage of the counseling services that are at our disposal, ”Dunn urged, reports the chain. American CNN.

The agent of the Metropolitan Police Daniel Hodges has been the fourth member of security to speak in front of the commission, which has urged to find out if someone “with power” promoted the assault on the Capitol.

“I need you to address whether someone in power coordinated, helped, instigated or tried to downplay the facts, tried to avoid the investigation of this terrorist attack,” he demanded.

During their testimonies, the agents tried to hold back their tears and showed how the attack on January 6 affected them physically and emotionally. Also, some legislators have been moved by the policeman’s account, which has been accompanied by images of the events.

A legislative fight

The investigation into what happened has turned into a fight between Democrats and Republicans. In May, the House put an independent investigation to a vote, something that was blocked by the Senate. This led Pelosi to create a selective commission to carry out the investigation. Thus, Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican minority, chose five members of the party to be part of it, although Pelosi rejected several of those selected.

Later, Pelosi herself appointed Liz Cheney, a Wyoming MP, while McCarthy elected Adam Kinzinger. Both have been critical of Trump despite being Republicans. “For months, lies and conspiracies have spread, and our own governance has been jeopardized,” Kinzinger lamented, according to information from CNN.

In this sense, he stressed that the American people deserve transparency and “truth” about “how and why thousands of people attacked democracy” that day. “I will work diligently to ensure that the truth is known and that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

Some 570 people have been arrested since the assault, although seven lost their lives in connection with the event. Last week, a man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in the attack.

