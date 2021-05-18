“There was a tremendous stage in losing my memory”

The screenwriter Rodrigo García, son of the writer Gabriel García Márquez, recounts in ‘Gabo y Mercedes’ (Random House) the last years of the author of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ in a “tremendous stage” marked by his dementia disease senile that he never made public.

“It was very difficult, because he did not recognize anyone except the familiar faces of people who worked in the house and Mercedes (his wife) as your main person. But there is a tremendous stage in which the person was aware that he is losing his memory, “García said in a meeting with the press.

In fact, the son of the Colombian author has recognized that after that “very hard” moment, then came a final stage “sad, but calmer”. “Gabo had a very calm last year and a half or two and he no longer suffered from anxiety, he was fine and that comforted us. There are people who suffer from senile dementia who lose control of their emotions, but luckily we had a very calm version of that evil, “he highlighted.

On March 2014, Gabriel García Márquez, now elderly and ill, fell with a cold. His death came in April of that same year, and this book tries to collect those moments in which the writer’s family takes center stage and, especially, the figure of Mercedes Barcha, his wife.

“In the last weeks everything was so forceful that anyone who had a bone as a writer, knows that this is the raw material to write: do it on the death of loved ones. I limit myself to that moment, talking about the end and remembering other moments in life to counterpoint, but not to tell my life or that of my family in detail, “he claimed.

“The book is limited to those episodes because the idea for the book was born in those days. I did not have an intention of writing a memoir or of what it was like to grow up in that house, but of how Gabo has faced his final stage, with the idea of ​​talking about the dismissal and dissolution of the ‘Club de los cuatro’ “, the author has related, alluding to his father, his mother (who died in 2020) and his brother Gonzalo.

Death in DNA

To face this difficult story, García has relied on the deaths of some of the characters in Gabo’s novels, which serve as a common thread in recent months. “I didn’t have to think much to remember those passages, because the obsession with loss and death is very common. among writers, part of their DNA, “he remarked.

One of the curiosities of this story is that it is originally written in English, the language Garcia usually works with to write his scripts. “That allowed me to write with ease and a lot of speed, because I knew that the book was going to be a difficult and emotionally dangerous journey,” he acknowledged.

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix

Garcia has talked about some of the adaptations that are being prepared on platforms regarding the works of the Colombian writer, tounque highlighting the one of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix, for being a work that Gabo himself had refused to take to the cinema on many occasions.

“He never thought it could be made as a film, neither three nor four hours. He believed that it would take a lot of resources and try to launch it on the international market, in English, with movie stars and that did not seem to him, although it is true that for times, “he joked.

“But with the arrival of the platforms there are resources to do it in many hours and also in a local language and that it be seen all over the world, one of the demands we put on Netflix and the rest of the platforms that wanted it. In addition, Gabo said that when he was not there, we would do what we wanted, and we thought that it would be better now that we can control adaptation, “he pointed out.

Finally, he alluded to the current situation of Colombia, where in recent months protests have risen and there have been dozens of deaths. “The perfect storm has gathered, but there are so many things that Gabo would feel very sad see that things are resolved with so many deaths involved. For him, life was sacred “, he concluded.