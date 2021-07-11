There was a time when smartwatches had a camera (and yes, it was as horrible as it sounds)

There was a time when some smartwatches had a camera.

When you are looking to acquire a new smartphone, you are not only looking for a good processor, a great design or a more than decent autonomy, but also an outstanding photographic section. It is not for nothing that smartphones have become the best alternative to conventional compact cameras.

But we are talking about mobile phones and not about other products such as smart watches. And what do smartwatches paint here, you ask? Well, very simple, because there was a time when even these gagdets had cameras. Well yes, it is as horrible as it sounds (or how it reads).

Smart watches with a camera? Nonsense

As Android Authority reminds us, at one point there were smart watches with cameras. This is the case of the first Samsung device called Galaxy Gear and which was released in 2013 together with the legendary Note 3.

The Samsung watch was ahead of its time. It had insane performance with a 1.63-inch OLED screen with 320 x 320 resolution, an 800 MHz single-core processor, 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.0 and a battery that promised about 25 hours of autonomy. And most importantly, a 1.9 megapixel camera.

A camera on a smart watch? So that? Well, we already warned you that absolutely not at all. The camera was located on the strap of the watch and allowed to record videos in 720p quality. The truth is that the South Korean firm presented this camera as a substitute for the mobile camera for when it was not available. But the reality is that the quality had nothing to do with that of any smartphone from 2013 and being incorporated into the strap, it made it impossible to exchange them.

In short, the camera of this smartwatch was useless unless you wanted to spy on someone or record a conversation without the consent of the other interlocutor. But ultimately, It remained more like an anecdote than an indispensable tool.

Of course the Galaxy Gear has not been the only smartwatch with a camera. His successor also had and if we go to China we find many cheap devices that have it. However, if we look at the most interesting models of today such as the Apple Watch or any Huawei model we will see that they lack it, so, indeed, incorporating a camera into a smart watch is not really very “smart”.

