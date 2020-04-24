Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The BBVA MX eLiga continues to take place and teams are still looking for ways to spoil fans. On this day, the Atlas decided to do it with a small tribute to The Legend of Zelda, the NES classic.

What we mean is that, to present its lineup of its match against Monarcas Morelia in the BBVA MX eLiga, the Atlas released a curious video. In it we can meet the players that Jairo Torres aligned as if it were the introduction screen of The Legend of Zelda.

Of course, as you can imagine, the Atlas took the opportunity to change some things. The main one is that they changed the name to The Legend of Zorro, a detail that makes us think a lot about Tunic.

Do you want to see this little wink? We present it to you below:

Push start and get to know the @BancoAzteca lineup that Jairo Torres sends this afternoon at #eLIGAMX. 🤭 # LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/j59bqLOILN – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) April 24, 2020

Whether you liked it or not, we think the Atlas could take this tribute to Zelda as a good luck charm. We say this because on this day he thrashed Monarcas Morelia 4-0 and celebrated it with another video game tribute.

Check it out below:

you win! 🤪 # eLIGAMX 🎮 # LateConFuria 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ON6TSddYB0 – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) April 24, 2020

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that winks at video games have been made in the Mexican soccer league. For example, some time ago the Lion presented a signing with a video game reminiscent of Super Mario Bros. For its part, the Blue Cross released a footage inspired by the classic platform player to announce the arrival of Juan Escobar to the cement workers.

Follow this link to see all our coverage of the BBVA MX eLiga.

