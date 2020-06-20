Máximo Huerta currently has no space on television due to the cancellation of ‘Starting today’, but the multifaceted face is immersed in promoting his latest novel and writing the next one. However, his years on television continue to generate great interest.

Máximo Huerta in an appearance in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’

The presenter was part of the team of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ from the premiere of this until 10 years later. He has a good memory of this work, although he has assured that he has never been a friend of Ana Rosa Quintana: « I have never had a good relationship, I mean, good on TV but we are not intimate, I did not go to dinner with her, « he explains in an interview for Diez Minutos.

Huerta assures that the magazine « is very well done » and « knows what people want and adapts each season », as evidenced by the audiences after 15 years in business. « I wasn’t Ana’s friend, but we got along very well on screen, there was a lot of chemistry, we smelled what the other was going to say and we were stung, « he said.

Would you return to ‘The Ana Rosa program’?

The writer has also commented on how he saw his dismissal from TVE after the cancellation of ‘Starting today’. He assures that he thought he would return, but seeing how the weeks passed and they just gave him long, understood that « the bosses did not want anything ». Asked about what he would have liked to do to stay at Mediaset, Máximo Huerta is clear about his answer: « I would have continued in ‘Ana Rosa’ simply«