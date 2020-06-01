BRASÍLIA – Aligned with the ideological wing of the government, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son “zero three” of President Jair Bolsonaro, justifies the negotiations for positions in the federal administration to Centrão parties because of the need for “dialogue”. According to him, there are still many posts occupied by people indicated in the management of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and therefore need to be changed.

“The president does not elect Congress, who elects are the people. And the president must have some kind of dialogue with whoever is there. He was happy in the dialogue that approved the pension reform and today he maintains dialogues,” said Eduardo , when talking to Estadão / Broadcast during the pro-government demonstration in Brasilia this Sunday.

Under pressure from allies and after suffering successive political defeats last year, Bolsonaro has in recent months been distributing posts to Centrão’s parties in exchange for support in Congress, reviving the old practice of “give and take”. The main objective is to stop the advance of an eventual impeachment request in the Chamber.

This Monday, the government appointed Marcelo Lopes da Ponte, former chief of staff of Senator Ciro Nogueira (Progressistas-PI), to head the National Education Development Fund (FNDE), which has a budget of R $ 29, 4 billion this year. As the Broadcast / Estadão revealed yesterday, Bolsonaro will also hand over the command of Banco do Nordeste (BNB) to a name indicated by the PL, an acronym led by former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, convicted in the monthly allowance. In place of the bank’s current president, Romildo Rolim, Alexandre Borges Cabral will take over, who was already president of the Casa da Moeda between July 2016 and June 2019 by indication of another caption of the bloc, PTB.

“The structure of the Union is gigantic. If you were the president, would you have more than 20, 30 names, competent people from that area to put in front of certain public companies, government structures? It is difficult”, said Eduardo. “What I do know is that there are still a lot of people who have been nominated since the days of Dilma Rousseff and this is not in line with the winning proposal of 2018. You cannot have people in lower ranks working against the government and you need to identify and change these people if you can. “

Sunday’s demonstration, which was attended by Bolsonaro, focused on criticism of the Federal Court of Justice and the fake news inquiry, which investigates PSL deputies and also the “hate office”, installed within the structure of the president’s office, as revealed by Estadão in September last year.

Protesters also showed banners against the bill to be voted by the Senate on fake news, authored by the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE). “I’m going to work against it. Trying to convince the deputies to vote in the opposite way, talk to people, clarify what the project is about so that they put pressure on their representatives,” said Eduardo.

The proposal that makes companies responsible, not just users, should be voted on this Tuesday, 29, by the Senate. The measure has the support of the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), but faces resistance from companies and among the president’s allies, the focus of the Court’s investigations.

The president’s son said he believed the Centrão could help the government stop the proposal. “It depends on the conviction of each deputy. I believe that most parties will leave the bench free, it is not an economic agenda,” he said. “We don’t need a censor, the internet has to be free.”

For Eduardo, the State should not interfere in this issue. “Do I not have enough intellect to have that insight? I trust some media more, other people trust others more. If so, whoever has more power, will silence all the press that is against that person, doing with a dictatorship to be installed “, he said.

The deputy also said he was not afraid of investigations into fake news. “I’m fine, I didn’t commit any crime. I challenge anyone to show the fake news I posted that influenced the 2018 election.”

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.