“There may be a call effect”

Police sources consulted by 20 minutes they assure that “it is quite frequent” to receive threatening letters “in the headquarters of the ministries”, and that the usual protocol goes through “do not make them public because it does not suppose any benefit. “This is how they respond to the questions of this newspaper about the way of acting of the Executive with the threats received by the Ministers of Industry and Interior, Reyes Maroto and Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the former vice president Pablo Iglesias and the director of the Civil Guard, Maria Gamez.

The also candidate of United We Can to 4-M made public last Thursday the envelope he received in the Interior offices, in which were four bullets of Cetme, a model of assault rifle used by the Army. “It is not the first time it happens. Today the Minister Marlaska and the Director of the Civil Guard have also received threatening letters. Threats and more threats for us to stop doing politics, and that each time they go a little further“, he said then, having a full impact on the Madrid electoral campaign.

On Monday it was Reyes Maroto’s turn, who received at the headquarters of the Industry portfolio another envelope with a bloody razor and printed WhatsApp messages. The minister, also involved in the Madrid campaign because she will be the economic vice president of Ángel Gabilondo if he manages to govern, made it public and appeared at the congressional police station to report it. The author, who had written his return address on the envelope, was soon identified and found to be suffering from schizophrenia.

Since then, several police reports have come to light about the investigation, differentiating the authors and who dealt with other edges, which in the opinion of this source is an error because it is being put into “notice to author“.” Advertising is not good for research, “he exposes.

All this, without counting the call effect that can be produced by expanding the focus of what a single person may have done. “May cause more people to make similar threats“He concludes. Another police source agrees that it is” dangerous “to publicize these messages and also admits that it is something” usual “in the ministries.” The problem is that this time it has been published, “he argues.

The PP accuses the Government of “overacting”

These police voices are not the only ones that have been critical of the Executive’s way of acting with the threats. The vice secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has pointed out the “overacting” on the left after the letters received. “Over-acting is not good. Radicality or tension is not good,” he declared.

For her part, the Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, has argued that the threats “are much more serious” than “the smoke screen that the PP wants to put up so as not to talk about the incitement to hatred of some formations“In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the also responsible for Finance has criticized the talk of” circus “and has insisted on the need for” a sanitary cordon to any training that does not condemn such serious events “, in reference to Vox’s position on the cards.