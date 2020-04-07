Within the conglomerate of OMVs, specialized in different user profiles that we have already dissected, we find operators focused on International calls, which allow you to speak at no additional cost from Spain to other countries on all continents.

One of the operators to join this initiative is There +, who already had a specific bonus for international calls, but now complements his offer with three new rates, all of them with unlimited national minutes and a bonus of 600 minutes to call 29 countries.

New rates are available from 11.90 euros with 3 GB, for 17.90 euros with 7 GB or for 23.90 euros with 15 GB valid for sailing in Spain. The destinations included correspond to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway , The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden.

In this way, Ahí + joins the proposals of other contract rates such as those of Hits Mobile, ION mobile, and more modestly, those of Digi and Oceans. If we expand towards the rates of prepaid card, the options of Vodafone, Orange, llamaya, Lebara, Lycamobile, Lobster or YouMobile are also interesting.

All the details of the rates There +

Cover Image | Freepik.