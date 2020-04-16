Instagram is increasingly becoming a great showcase for selling things. Not only is it full of influencers advertising products, but also the social network is increasingly aimed at becoming a sales platform – in fact, we can already buy items that we see in photos since 2018 -. Like Facebook, Instagram tries to have more and more things within its application so that you do not need to leave it.

Now, to help those businesses that have had to pivot towards take away to survive during the coronavirus, Instagram launches in some regions a new sticker that allows restaurant businesses to receive home orders through stories; And, along with these stickers, businesses will also be able to announce their home service with a new button that they can install on their profile. For now this functionality is only available in the United States and Canada, but will be available in other countries “in the coming weeks,” according to the company’s announcement.

Therefore, it is likely that soon, if you see the image of a food that you like, you can make an order to get it to your house. However, the order cannot be made yet from the application itself, but will send us to another app called ChowNow in which we can make the order. Presumably it is not necessary to have it installed, but it will be loaded as a website within the social network.

Actually, this new tool is very interesting, as it will allow businesses to boost their sales through the desire: followers of that brand will see photos of the food and, having the order button at home so close, it is likely that the number of orders will increase. However, we still do not have a date when this new function will be launched in Spain or Latin America; We don’t even know yet which countries it will launch in.

Just as you can already order food at home if you live in one of the countries where it is available from today, it is not the only implementation of Instagram: we can also buy gift cards for other people or even support businesses with collections, although the latter function is not yet available even in the United States. We must bear in mind that Instagram began to develop this function just two or three weeks ago – as a quick response to COVID-19 -, so that even the platform itself does not yet know very well what its expansion plans are.

“This new Instagram feature is another valuable tool that we are offering our partner restaurants – at no cost to them – to help them generate more profit and boost their order volume without suffering high commissions.[althoughtheydocharge[aunquesíquecobran$ 99 to $ 149 a month so they can use your service]»Explains Chris Webb, CEO of ChowNow, who is behind this social media initiative.

