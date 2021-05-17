“There is the nurse from the Ministry of Equality!”

Between screams of “there is the woman from the Ministry of Equality” and “you have no shame” The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, was received upon her arrival at a conference on trade unionism and LGBTI people held this Monday in Valencia.

Several people have come to the door to shout at Montero who finances “the beach bars that do nothing for women.” “You don’t care about the working women of this country. Where are you with the families? Evicting them?” or “What have you done for the women of worker hope?” were some of the cries directed at the Minister of Equality when she entered to participate in these days held on the occasion of the International Day against LGTBIphobia.

Irene Montero has intervened this Monday in the conference “A transformative look. The unionism of the XXI century and LGTBI people”, within the social activities on the occasion of the 43rd Confederal Congress that UGT celebrates from May 18 to 20 in Valencia, in the who said that “Self-determination is the only way to recognize the rights of trans people.”

During her speech, the Minister of Equality also has assured that the Government “will use all the instruments that the Constitution and our laws allow us for our country to once again be the vanguard “in guaranteeing these rights in an” effective “and” real “way.