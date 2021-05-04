“There is still to reach 100% of my potential at Ferrari”

05/04/2021

Carlos Sainz arrives with great enthusiasm for the ‘home’ Grand Prix on the weekend of May 8 to 9 and took the opportunity to speak in the telematic event of his sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 about the start of his season. The Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona circuit is one of the most anticipated events where the Ferrari driver has achieved the most points and his objective is none other than “to maintain that good statistic and that good grade & rdquor ;. Carlos Sainz assured that it is a Grand Prix where he can enjoy a lot although he regrets the lack of public in the stands.

Yes OK Carlos He assures that in the races held so far he has taken risks with his car, in Barcelona he will have that extra motivation to be even more daring. “Next we will have to take new data, see how the circuit has changed and from there see what kind of race awaits us. I would not rule out some overtaking, I think it can be a very interesting grand prize& rdquor; the Madrilenian highlighted.

Carlos has still few races with the Ferrari and regarding his adaptation to the car he assured that he still has to learn to handle the car in some situations and that he is on the learning curve to reach “one hundred percent & rdquor; the potential he can give as a driver for the Italian team, but, for him, to be in Ferrari is to enjoy and to be fulfilling your dream.

On his way to the podium, he is not sure when he will arrive but he is convinced that “The team has shown that it has taken a very important step forward, we have returned to the right path & rdquor ;. The Spaniard affirmed that the podiums will arrive with a little time and with the regulation change in 2022 but revealed that if he sees a podium opportunity this season he will fight it as he has “always fought & rdquor ;. If anything is true, it is that Sainz is a meticulous and hardworking pilot, and he himself has confirmed that he is spending overtime analyzing telemetry and data to see where to improve, as he is currently one step behind where he would really like. to be.

The sprint-format races on Saturdays that reach three circuits this year are a great motivation for Sainz: “They will be short races of about 20 – 30 laps without stopping, then it will be all the start, the first laps and a very race pace. high without having to keep so much tire. I feel like it, it seems like a curious experiment that is worth trying in this year of impasse that is now in F1 before the regulation change. We will see how it works, if it does not work we can always backtrack, and if it works we will see what else we can continue to do to give a better show for all fans. & Rdquor;

The Madrilenian also took advantage of defending criticism towards Fernando Alonso claiming that “people don’t realize how difficult and competitive Formula 1 is today & rdquor; and praised the Asturian’s comeback in Portimao. He also highlighted the current world champion’s start to the season and how surprised he was by “the ease with which Hamilton passed Verstappen and Bottas. To overtake in Formula 1 today the way it did you have to go much faster and you have to have done something special, “he said.

Finally, given the concern of F1 lovers regarding the rumor of the abandonment of the European circuits, Sainz assured that “the heart of F1 is still in Europe, on old-school circuits like Spa, Barcelona or Silverstone& rdquor; and wished they stayed on the calendar.