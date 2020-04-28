Hoteliers are waiting for the authorities’ guidelines, says CNET president, and their request for a consideration of 700 pesos a day per guest and tax benefits is accepted.

By Zacarías Ramírez

Hoteliers are in talks with authorities of the Presidency of the Republic and IMSS with a view to reaching an agreement so that medical personnel working in clinics and hospitals can be transported and lodged in nearby hotels and avoid using public transport, exposing themselves to assaults and, above all, exposing their relatives to possible contagion.

“No agreement has been signed, as has been said in the press, certain issues have yet to be clarified”, said Braulio Arsuaga Losada, president of the National Tourist Business Council (CNET) after noting that the talks began last week due to the authorities’ concern about the mobility problems of medical personnel.

Arsuaga says that the authorities asked them what possibilities there were that the associations and chambers affiliated with the CNET could provide accommodation and transportation for doctors and nurses, considering that Canapat, which groups auto transport and passenger tourism companies, is also affiliated.

Hotels are currently in a very precarious situation and many of them are closed.But they could reopen their doors if the agreement is reached in which they ask for a consideration of 700 pesos a day for transferring medical personnel from their work centers to nearby two to five-star hotels, hosting them and providing them with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The authorities would still be in the analysis of the agreement and the definition of the sanitary security guidelines. to which hotels would have to stick so as not to expose new guests or their own staff, says Arsuaga.

“If we are going to receive some patients, how would we do the reception and the isolation, how would the expenses be (…) we always said it would be through a consideration, this industry is capital intensive and today with high fixed expenses and zero income, we would have to speak of a consideration to at least cover those fixed expenses. ”

If materialized, the agreement could be extended to people in quarantine with suspected contagion and even, in the parts of the country where the capacity of public and private hospitals could be exceeded, they could receive Covid-19 patients, notes Arsuaga, adding that ” some time ago ”the Council surveyed the hotels and chains affiliated with the CNET and the National Hotel Association and found that 76% of them would be willing to turn their hotels into lodging places for medical personnel and evaluating whether they can transform them into covid-19 hospitals.

In addition to the guidelines, the hoteliers hope that the agreement will represent an occupation of more than 15% in the participating hotels, since this index is not affordable for the hoteliers, says the CNET director. In a letter issued by the association Hoteles por México and the hoteliers association of Mexico City, businessmen also ask that participating hotels be allowed defer payment of water and property for six months and exemption from payment of payroll and lodging tax. Arsuaga says that it is not about doing business but about helping.

The agreement depends on the definition of guidelines made by the authorities, which is expected to happen this week, Arsuaga concludes.