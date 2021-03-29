There is still hope for one of the ‘casualties’ in the reboot of ‘Sex and the City’

The disappearances of Carrie’s great love and one of her best friends are not the only ones that will have to explain the plot. At first it was assured that David Eigenberg, who was playing Miranda’s husband, was another casualty, which would mean that the red-haired lawyer would have separated again in fiction.

Media such as Page Six assure that HBO Max is preparing a Sex and the City mini series. (Hbo / Darren Star Productions / Kobal / Shutterstock / Hbo / Darren Star Productions / Kobal / Shutterstock.)

However, the actor has now clarified that, for his part, he would be delighted to reprise the role of Steve Brady to leave the door open for a possible return. “I love the series. I find it very interesting that they have decided to revive it,” he assured Us Weekly, in which he did not skimp on praise for Cynthia Nixon, his co-star and love interest. “Working with her is a dream.”

In his case, the only thing that would overshadow the reunion with the cast of ‘Sex and the City’ would be not having the actress who got into the skin of her mother in the series, Anne Meara, since she died in 2015.