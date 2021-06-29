There is still hope at Surfside!

June 29, 2021

0

“There’s still hope in Surfside!” Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett pointed out to EVTV Special Envoy Carla Angola as they discussed rescue efforts after the Champlain Towers building collapsed.

According to the area authority, which was also in a meeting with the Israeli rescue mission, “there is still a possibility of survivors at the scene of the tragedy after an inspection of the site.”

So far, more than 210 people are looking for the 150 disappeared from the condominium, since there have already been 11 fatalities, of which two are Venezuelans.

0