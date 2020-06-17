HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas hospitals have “abundant capacity” to care for patients with coronavirus.

He also noted that Texas ranks second lowest of the 25 states in the nation with the most cases of coronavirus.

Abbott said hospitals have more personal protective equipment, boxes of Remdesivir antiviral medicine and beds available.

He gave the Dallas / Fort Worth area as an example, where 64 people tested positive for COVID-19 who were hospitalized, while 308 hospital beds were made available. And another example he gave was in the Houston area, where 65 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, while 183 hospital beds became available.

“There is reason to be concerned, but not alarmed,” Abbott said of the level Texas is in regarding the availability of hospital beds.

According to Dr. John Zerwas, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas, the state is at level 5 of hospital capacity to care for patients with coronavirus. According to Zerwas, level 5 is the lowest.

Zerwas added that as of June 16, there are 14,993 hospital beds available around Texas, representing a 78% increase from March 18, when hospital bed capacity hovered around 8,000.

Abbott has said that Texas has the testing power and sufficient

hospital beds and ventilators to handle an increase in new cases.

To date, there are 2,518 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, there are 1,675 beds available in intensive care centers and 5,869 artificial respirators available, according to Texas health authorities.

However, Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations for coronavirus patients, setting a new one-day high on Monday for the seventh time in eight days.

That trend has prompted local officials in some of the state’s largest cities to require residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures, such as wearing masks.

Abbott said June 10 saw a dramatic rise in confirmation of coronavirus cases in places where the trend was lower. He gave as an example Jefferson County, where the average of new cases of COVID-19 was 12 to 15 per day and on June 10, confirmation was 537. The president explained that this was due to the results of the tests that were made. to inmates in state and federal jails.

Another example he gave was Pecos County where the average number of COVID-19 cases is two per day and on June 10 92 were reported and authorities later determined that it was an error in the data, which was really two cases. new.

And he also gave as an example the Rusk county where 104 cases were confirmed this Tuesday and affirmed that they come from COVID-19 examinations of inmates.

The Texan president wanted to highlight these examples to argue that many of the positive cases that have been confirmed these days are due to the efforts of the authorities to test coronavirus for all inmates, as well as in all the detention centers. older adults in the state.

However, Abbott said Lubbock, Cameron and Bexar counties are the most reported cases of coronavirus in people under the age of 30. He maintained that it is not known how the mode of transmission was, but he did not rule out the possibility that some were due to the celebration of Remembrance Day or outings to bars and nightclubs.

With that, he commented that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) issued a warning for bars violating the governor’s orders for operational capabilities, among others. The business that has infringed, the TABC may suspend the license to sell alcohol for 30 days and a second infraction means a suspension of 60 days.

For his part, Texas Health Service Commissioner John Hellerstedt stressed that the responsibility for health and preventing further COVID-19 infections falls on Texans by following preventive measures such as the use of mouth masks, frequent washing of hands, disinfect surfaces and maintain social distance.

Texas Division of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd said efforts to reach more communities with coronavirus screening sites continue.

In addition, he said that 4.4 million protective masks have already been delivered to rescuers and emergency personnel, 1.1 billion pairs of gloves, 25 million gowns and over 100 million masks have been distributed. Kidd said these figures do not include the millions of personal protective equipment they have in stock.

Governor Greg Abbott has noted the hospitalization rate as a

key indicator for reopening the state economy, but Texas has been

constantly expanding customer capacity for businesses throughout

weeks even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations has

constantly increased.

For example, restaurants were allowed to increase from 50% to 75% the

last thursday.

Dallas County Executive Administrator Clay Jenkins rated

increasing hospitalizations as an indicator of a major problem.

“The iceberg under water is obviously much larger than the

iceberg on it and a small increase in hospitalizations indicates a

increased increase in disease, “Jenkins said.

In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler said companies should minimize occupation and use strict enforcement of face mask and social distancing policies.

Austin Provisional Health Authority Mark Escott said the city had a 90% increase in cases in the past week. Hospitalizations increased by 50% and ventilator use by 29% compared to the previous week.