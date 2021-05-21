There is racism implicit in several plots of the well-known 1933 film ‘King Kong’

Racism is implicit in the 1933 version of the film “King Kong”, a film in which xenophobia is also present, embodying the fear of whites to the black race, according to some of the conclusions reached by the researcher at the University of Alicante (UA) Juan Antonio Roche Cárcel.

For this expert in Sociology of Culture and the Arts, behind the film, “There is a racial, colonial and patriarchal system.”

The analysis and results of their work have just been published in the scientific article “King Kong, the Black Gorilla” in the Quarterly Review of Film and Video magazine, as reported by the UA in a statement.

Relationship between the 1929 crash and xenophobia

In a historical moment presided over by the economic crash of 1929, the American film industry produces the 1933 film.

It is this same crack that is behind the fear of the other, present in the 1933 version of “King Kong”. Roche Jail has demonstrated the relationship between crisis, fear and xenophobia horror movies in general and “King Kong” in particular, and how this film embodies the fear of white people of the black race and spectacularizes it.

According to Roche Cárcel, “in moments of crisis fears increase, and among those fears are increases xenophobia, fear of the other “.

The great economic crisis of the time brought massive unemployment and a population exodus, which moved from the southern states to the big cities, populated by large numbers of black people. The fear of the crisis and the fear of the black race feed off each other.

The thesis defended by this researcher is that the racism is implicit in various arguments from the 1933 film; one of them is that no black worker appears on the entire film.

And when it appears it is exclusively on Skull Island, where King Kong lives, and it is a wild and ancient tribe. Furthermore, they are treated as primitive and voyeuristic hunter and colonial type, he argues.

“Spectacularize the fears of the population”

Likewise, he notes, “King Kong eats blacks and they sacrifice the youngest girl in the tribe to feed the gorilla. Instead, he does not eat the white woman because he falls in love with her, in a show of sexual bestiality “.

On the other hand, he points out, people of colored race they live in “huts, they don’t know agricultureThey use spears, they don’t know the technology either; It is a lost and uncivilized world on Skull Island, in stark contrast to the civilization of New York City. “

“The film intensifies racism, recreates those fears of the population and spectacularizes them. The cinematographic imaginary dramatizes, intensifies reality and increases emotionality. The idea behind the film is that of the society that is going to come out of the crisis “, indicates this expert.

In his opinion, it is evident that “the fears of the time are embodied in a thirty-meter gorilla, as well as in the buildings of New York and the crisis of the time.”

According to the researcher, this same argument from racism is present in other films of the time, such as ‘Tarzan of the monkeys’ (1932), or produced earlier years, such as ‘The Birth of a Nation’ (1915), by DW Griffith.