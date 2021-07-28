“There is only one way to international support,” Blinken warned the Taliban

15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA) Antohny Blinken warned this Wednesday, during his visit to India, that the Taliban will not achieve international support through violence. He also advocated peace negotiations as the only way to end 2 decades of war in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban want international recognition, they want international support, and presumably they want their leaders to travel the world freely. Taking control of the country by force and abusing the rights of its people is not the way to achieve those goals.” , Blinken pointed out during his speech.

In this sense, he stressed that “there is only one way and it is at the negotiating table to resolve the conflict peacefully.”

“An Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people (…) will become a poorer state,” he added.

Afghan Initiative

The Secretary of State considered that the future Government of Afghanistan “must be inclusive and fully represent the Afghan people.” This decision “has to be an Afghan initiative” that is debated in Afghanistan’s own peace process.

From Washington “we remain very committed to Afghanistan to support the Government” and “bring the two parties together at a meeting point to resolve the conflict peacefully,” Blinken said.

“Even when we withdraw our forces, we remain very committed to Afghanistan,” he said.

Meeting in China

The statements by Blinken, who arrived in India on Tuesday for an official visit, come on the same day that a delegation of 9 Taliban met in China with that country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During his stay in India, Blinken met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meeting served to assess the security situation in Afghanistan at a key moment for this country, following Washington’s decision to withdraw all its troops.

The advance of the Taliban, with great territorial gains, generated concern in New Delhi. In fact, it offered aid, recognition and funding to the current Kabul government following the removal of the Taliban from power in 2001.

During the meeting, both parties approached their positions on other issues of mutual interest, such as the economic recovery of countries after the COVID-19 pandemic, relations in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis and cooperation in international organizations.