There is nothing wrong with penalty points in F1

Accumulating 12 penalty points in a 12-month period forces the driver in question to stay a race without competing in Formula 1.

Points are automatically awarded by the commissioners of the SON through a list of infractions, in addition to the sanctions that the driver receives, such as the loss of places on the starting grid or the increase in race time.

Some have suggested that accumulating points for a series of relatively minor infractions could unfairly penalize a driver who has an overall good record.

The Lando Norris case brought the issue to the fore in Austria last weekend, after the pilot of McLaren added two points for his incident with Sergio Pérez, in addition to receiving another five-second penalty to serve during the race.

That put him with 10 points and close to a grand prize without racing, although two of them expire before the next Silverstone event, so he will be back to eight points in a 12-month period.

The McLaren team boss, Andreas SeidlHe noted: “From my point of view, a review is needed. I think we all agree that because of an incident like that, staying a race without competing as a consequence cannot be the right thing to do.”

However, Masi he says the system has been discussed in meetings with team managers, and the consensus was to keep it unchanged.

“To be fair, it is a penalty point system that exists,” he said. “So it has been there all the time, it is no different than those used on the roads of many countries in the world.”

“Those drivers have to adjust their driving style and so on accordingly so as not to run out of points.”

“So no, I don’t think they are harsh. It was discussed at the end of last year. And it’s funny because it affects different drivers on different teams in different ways. And the consensus was, with the participation of all, the teams, the FIA. and F1, which should not be a change for this year. And it is not something that we are going to change in the middle of the course, “he stressed.

“The penalty scale is something that all teams agree to, and actually have a say, at the beginning of the year. That’s what the stewards use.”

