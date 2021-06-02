“There is nothing I like more than something that is forbidden”

The music continued to play this Wednesday in El hormiguero thanks to Malú’s visit, who went to the Antena 3 program to present his new single, Secreto a voices, which was going to be released, officially, at 10:30 p.m.

But Pablo Motos could not contain himself and at 10:10 p.m. he ‘confessed’ to his guest about the premiere of the video clip of the song that “There is nothing I like more than one thing is forbidden, it is 20 minutes before …”.

“Aren’t they going to kill us or anything like that?” Said Malú, but the presenter said with a laugh that “We are live, you can do whatever you want later … Let’s take it for granted!” and then he broadcast a few seconds of the video for Secreto a Voices.

The singer commented on the song that “It is a cry for freedom, a way to let off steam, to free yourself. Freedom in all its forms, freedom to be, to live, to feel, to do whatever you want and let no one judge you. “

Then Motos asked him: “Have you felt judged many times?”. Malú replied that “most of the time we are our own worst judges. Once you manage to let yourself be, let yourself live, you are much happier and everything outside is totally alien to you. “

The new album will see the light soon, but its edition has been in a special way, since the singer affirmed that “It has been a lot of online, I have been to the studio only twice and it has seemed brutal to me”.

After more than two years without stepping on a stage, he will soon go on tour to present the new album: “Of course we go out, next year we’re spinning over my corpse, I really want to”.