“There is nothing agreed, I came home crying”

The actress Paz Vega has gone out in defense of the MasterChef program after the latest criticism received towards this culinary talent that is broadcast on TVE. One of those attacks came from the hand of the Telecinco presenter Jorge Javier Vazquez, who assured that some ex-contestants told him that “from the beginning you know who wins, how many weeks each one is going to be and who they help with the dishes.” Also actor Jesús Castro, a former contestant on the Celebrity edition, acknowledged that his experience in the program had been “nil.”

In this sense, Paz Vega has told how her experience was, which does not coincide with the accusations recently made. “I entered without expectations. they do not make you a contract telling you the chapters in which you are going to be. You go and if you screw up, they kick you out. If you are unable to make a fried egg, they throw you out and it has been seen, “he defended in an interview in Ecoteuve.

“So the intensity level is so strong, because you don’t want to do it wrong and look bad. You want to get to something and you take it seriously, “added the actress, who has signed on as a new researcher on the Mask Singer program after winning the first edition of the contest.

In his opinion, “if that had been agreed, not even I would have had the tantrums that I have had and the anxiety attacks that I have had. No way“, has assured.

The actress has spoken of her experience, which she has described as “intense”, but also “very funny”, since he met some friends on the show.

“It was really tough. I came home crying. If that is agreed, may God come and see … I studied, cooked like a donkey and gave my family all the crap that I experienced, “he has settled.