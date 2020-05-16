The King philip In a desperate attempt to distance himself from his father Juan Carlos, he wanted to convey an image of transparency and has rendered public accounts and there are expenses that are difficult to justify.

The distance from King philip with Juan Carlos it will be literal after it was known tonight that the emeritus will go to the Dominican Republic for a long time, but in matters of transparency the pencil must be sharpened better.

From the first day he assumed the throne, the King philip He wanted to modernize the Spanish monarchy and it was a priority that the Royal House be much more transparent than it was in the past, during the reign of Juan Carlos, which has done so much harm to the institution.

That reign of Juan Carlos has ended as it has ended: with inexplicable accounts of millions of dollars received by Arab sheikhs deposited in tax havens and investigated by Swiss Justice and unfortunate movements such as those made to his lover Corinna for 60 million dollars, the drop who overflowed the glass for the King philip.

Not even remotely King philip he suffers from the dismal reputation of the emeritus: in fact, he has tried to detach himself as much as possible by renouncing the inheritance of the former monarch and taking away his monthly salary, causing the rupture without return between father and son.

That is why it has drawn a lot of attention in Spanish public opinion the inexplicable expenses of the King philip as in fuel matters: 30 thousand euros!

The expenses of the King philip in the Royal Family they also include 60,000 euros in a telecommunications system for their communications during the confinement from their office in Zarzuela and 132,000 euros in vending machines for food and drink. Not to mention the 35,000 euros in the last official photo of the Kings with their daughters. In times of recession, was it necessary?

