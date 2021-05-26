“There is no way they will raise our mark in Eurovision”

Silvia Abril and David Fernández were the guests of La Resistencia this Tuesday, where they presented Broncano with his play The Success of the Season, which will be performed at the Teatro La Latina in Madrid until June 27.

But The presenter couldn’t help but tell Fernández that at Eurovision, when he represented Spain with the Chikilicuatre, “you grew a bit “. The comedian exclaimed: “What are you saying! Not at all …”.

Abril also wanted to comment, because she also traveled to Belgrade as a dancer in the Spanish entourage: “Look how we are – in 16th place out of 25 – and there is no way they will overcome that mark”.

Broncano asked them: “Has it been the highest position in Spain in Eurovision in recent years?” Fernández, pulling from memory, pointed out that “We have had people who have made a 15th place, but only two or three – Daniel Diges, Pastora Soler and Ruth Lorenzo – since 2008 what were we“.

“It’s cool that the best position is yours,” added the host of the Movistar program while the comedians pointed out that the edition of this year they did not see it because “we were in the theater”.